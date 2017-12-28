Analysts Anticipate Costamare Inc (CMRE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect Costamare Inc (NYSE:CMRE) to report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Costamare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.19. Costamare reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Costamare will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $1.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Costamare.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The shipping company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $98.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.24 million. Costamare had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

CMRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costamare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Costamare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Costamare in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $7.00 price target on shares of Costamare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Costamare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Costamare by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 15,739 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 377,366 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 46,642 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costamare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Costamare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, Signia Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 514,006 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 14,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costamare (NYSE CMRE) traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.80. 627,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,195. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Costamare has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $8.18. The company has a market cap of $626.15, a PE ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.10.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare Inc (Costamare) is a holding company. The Company is an international owner of containerships. The Company is engaged in chartering its vessels to various liner companies. The Company provides marine transportation services around the world by chartering its container vessels to liner operators under long, medium and short-term time charters.

