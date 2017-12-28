Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FOLD. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.50 target price (up from $16.50) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Leerink Swann reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Amicus Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.81.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) opened at $14.54 on Wednesday. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $2,354.37, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.76.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,092.37% and a negative return on equity of 63.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Amicus Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 419.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hung Do sold 50,194 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $715,264.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daphne Quimi sold 7,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $99,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 758,224 shares of company stock valued at $10,785,546 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 3.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,437,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,876,000 after buying an additional 705,153 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 3.4% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 17,888,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,760,000 after buying an additional 591,925 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 5.9% during the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 12,043,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,282,000 after buying an additional 668,080 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 9.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,772,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,362,000 after buying an additional 838,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,118,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,821,000 after buying an additional 430,486 shares in the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of a set of treatments for patients living with devastating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product, migalastat HCl is a small molecule that can be used as a monotherapy and in combination with enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) for Fabry disease.

