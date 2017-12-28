Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.07

Media coverage about Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Amicus Therapeutics earned a daily sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.1142317566422 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ FOLD) traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.68. 1,622,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,095,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,410.00, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $16.60.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $10.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,092.37% and a negative return on equity of 63.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 419.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FOLD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Leerink Swann reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.81.

In other news, SVP Daphne Quimi sold 7,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Raab sold 10,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 758,224 shares of company stock worth $10,785,546. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of a set of treatments for patients living with devastating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product, migalastat HCl is a small molecule that can be used as a monotherapy and in combination with enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) for Fabry disease.

