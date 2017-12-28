Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,794 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $5,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the second quarter valued at $771,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the second quarter valued at $1,705,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.9% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 83,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the second quarter valued at $300,000. Institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on CM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $116.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE CM ) opened at $96.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42,513.93, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $77.20 and a twelve month high of $97.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.011 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 47.04%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/28/ameriprise-financial-inc-grows-holdings-in-canadian-imperial-bank-of-commerce-cm.html.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) is a global financial institution. The Company provides a range of financial products and services to approximately 11 million individual, small business, commercial, corporate and institutional clients in Canada and around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Retail and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Capital Markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.