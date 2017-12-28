American Midstream Partners (AMID) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about American Midstream Partners (NYSE:AMID) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. American Midstream Partners earned a news sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the pipeline company an impact score of 46.0085328278104 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

American Midstream Partners (NYSE:AMID) opened at $13.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.34, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 0.98. American Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMID shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of American Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded American Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup downgraded American Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In related news, Director Gerald A. Tywoniuk sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $38,785.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Lynn L. Bourdon III acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $124,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 150,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,884,016.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About American Midstream Partners

American Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, develops and acquires a portfolio of midstream energy assets. The Company provides midstream infrastructure that links producers of natural gas, crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), condensate and specialty chemicals to numerous intermediate and end-use markets.

