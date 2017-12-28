Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Holdings Raised by Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,005 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 4.8% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 73,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 732 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. WealthTrust Arizona LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Tom A. Alberg sold 1,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,109.20, for a total value of $2,063,112.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,460 shares in the company, valued at $20,475,832. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.38, for a total transaction of $2,233,879.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 402,338 shares of company stock worth $444,391,701 in the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. ( NASDAQ AMZN ) opened at $1,182.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $569,700.00, a P/E ratio of 298.55, a P/E/G ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $747.70 and a 52-week high of $1,213.41.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $43.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Leerink Swann reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,237.19.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc offers a range of products and services through its Websites. The Company operates through three segments: North America, International and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The Company’s products include merchandise and content that it purchases for resale from vendors and those offered by third-party sellers.

