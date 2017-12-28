AMAG Pharmaceuticals (AMAG) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AMAG Pharmaceuticals earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.5313177543168 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.
AMAG Pharmaceuticals (AMAG) traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.95. 312,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,476. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $36.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $490.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.79.
About AMAG Pharmaceuticals
AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The Company’s segment is the manufacture, development and commercialization of products and services for use in treating various conditions, with a focus on maternal health, anemia management and cancer supportive care. Its offerings focus on maternal health, anemia management and cancer supportive care, including its product, Makena (hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection); services related to the collection, processing and storage of umbilical cord blood stem cell and cord tissue units operated through Cord Blood Registry (CBR); its product, Feraheme (ferumoxytol), for intravenous (IV) use, and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse.
