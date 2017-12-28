AMAG Pharmaceuticals (AMAG) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AMAG Pharmaceuticals earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.5313177543168 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Get AMAG Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (AMAG) traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.95. 312,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,476. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $36.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $490.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.79.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMAG shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “AMAG Pharmaceuticals (AMAG) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/28/amag-pharmaceuticals-amag-getting-somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-analysis-shows-2.html.

About AMAG Pharmaceuticals

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The Company’s segment is the manufacture, development and commercialization of products and services for use in treating various conditions, with a focus on maternal health, anemia management and cancer supportive care. Its offerings focus on maternal health, anemia management and cancer supportive care, including its product, Makena (hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection); services related to the collection, processing and storage of umbilical cord blood stem cell and cord tissue units operated through Cord Blood Registry (CBR); its product, Feraheme (ferumoxytol), for intravenous (IV) use, and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse.

Receive News & Ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.