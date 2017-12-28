Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Shares Bought by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $529,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $347,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) opened at $1,049.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $736,572.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 0.93. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $770.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1,078.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $9.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.31 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $27.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 20.09%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.06 earnings per share.

In other Alphabet news, VP James Grier Campbell sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $959.26, for a total value of $175,544.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 38 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $959.26, for a total value of $36,451.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,723,790.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,900 shares of company stock worth $37,430,220. Corporate insiders own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 27th. Vetr raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,084.59 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Saturday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,046.52.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Shares Bought by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/28/alphabet-inc-goog-shares-bought-by-clear-harbor-asset-management-llc.html.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.