Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $1.32 Million in Bankrate, Inc. (RATE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Bankrate, Inc. (NYSE:RATE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 94,291 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.11% of Bankrate as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Bankrate by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Bankrate by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Bankrate by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Bankrate by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 138,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Bankrate by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. 47.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bankrate, Inc. (RATE) opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1,260.00, a P/E ratio of -56.00 and a beta of 1.64. Bankrate, Inc. has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $14.25.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Bankrate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bankrate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Bankrate Profile

Bankrate, Inc is a publisher, aggregator and distributor of personal finance content on the Internet. The Company provides consumers personal finance editorial content across multiple vertical categories, including mortgages, deposits, credit cards, senior care and other personal finance categories. The Company’s segments include Banking, Credit Cards, Senior Care and Other.

