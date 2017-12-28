Alliant Energy (LNT) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Alliant Energy earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.9663628331848 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Alliant Energy (NYSE LNT) traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,008,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $9,800.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.47. Alliant Energy has a 1-year low of $36.56 and a 1-year high of $45.55.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $907.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alliant Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company. The Company’s segments include Utility and Non-regulated, Parent and Other. The Utility segment includes the operations of Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL) and Wisconsin Power and Light Company (WPL), which serve retail customers in Iowa and Wisconsin.

