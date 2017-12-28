Align Technology (ALGN) and Antares Pharma (ATRS) Head-To-Head Survey

Align Technology (NASDAQ: ALGN) and Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Align Technology and Antares Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Align Technology 0 1 10 0 2.91 Antares Pharma 0 0 3 1 3.25

Align Technology currently has a consensus price target of $237.64, indicating a potential upside of 4.93%. Antares Pharma has a consensus price target of $3.95, indicating a potential upside of 95.54%. Given Antares Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Antares Pharma is more favorable than Align Technology.

Volatility and Risk

Align Technology has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antares Pharma has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.9% of Align Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.6% of Antares Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Align Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Antares Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Align Technology and Antares Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Align Technology 19.98% 25.60% 18.04% Antares Pharma -32.06% -43.05% -24.14%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Align Technology and Antares Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Align Technology $1.08 billion 16.82 $189.68 million $3.30 68.63 Antares Pharma $52.22 million 6.06 -$24.33 million ($0.11) -18.36

Align Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Antares Pharma. Antares Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Align Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Align Technology beats Antares Pharma on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intra-oral scanners and computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services used in dentistry, orthodontics and dental records storage. The Company operates through two segments: Clear Aligner segment and Scanner and Services (Scanner) segment. The Clear Aligner segment consists of its Invisalign System, which includes Invisalign Full, Teen and Assist (Comprehensive Products), Express/Lite (Non-Comprehensive Products) and Vivera Retainers, along with its training and ancillary products for treating malocclusion (Non-Case). The Scanner segment consists of intra-oral scanning systems and other services available with the intra-oral scanners that provide digital alternatives to the traditional cast models. The Scanner segment includes its iTero scanner and OrthoCAD services.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc. (Antares) is a specialty pharmaceutical company that focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. The Company develops and manufactures pressure-assisted injector devices, with and without needles, which allow patients to self-inject drugs. The Company’s subcutaneous injection technology platforms include VIBEX disposable pressure-assisted auto injectors, Vision reusable needle-free injectors and disposable multi-use pen injectors. The Company operates through drug delivery segment, which includes self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. The Company has developed OTREXUP (methotrexate) injection, which is a single dose, disposable auto injector.

