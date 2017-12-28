Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $52.00 target price on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 20.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AKAM. BidaskClub raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.78.

Shares of Akamai Technologies (AKAM) traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.34. 713,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,279,636. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11,070.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.68. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $71.64.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.66 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William Wheaton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total value of $498,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 48,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total transaction of $2,748,810.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,974 shares in the company, valued at $2,612,702.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 55,752 shares of company stock worth $2,999,371 and have sold 89,550 shares worth $5,026,271. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,562,553 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $824,981,000 after acquiring an additional 424,152 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,959,149 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $241,610,000 after buying an additional 109,826 shares in the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 3,212,227 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $160,001,000 after buying an additional 981,069 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,320,833 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $115,601,000 after buying an additional 269,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 1,908,864 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $95,080,000 after buying an additional 867,795 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc is engaged in providing cloud services for delivering, optimizing and securing content and business applications over the Internet. The Company is involved in offering content delivery network (CDN) services. Its services include the delivery of content, applications and software over the Internet, as well as mobile and security solutions.

