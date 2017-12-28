Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Air Products & Chemicals earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 47.1897343028461 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Several brokerages have weighed in on APD. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Thursday, September 28th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised Air Products & Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective (up from $146.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $172.30 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Products & Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.79.

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals ( NYSE APD ) traded up $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $163.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 936,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,724. Air Products & Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $133.63 and a fifty-two week high of $164.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $35,690.00, a PE ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.24.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.08. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 73.64%.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc, is an industrial gases company. The Company’s Industrial Gases business provides atmospheric and process gases and related equipment to manufacturing markets, including refining and petrochemical, metals, electronics, and food and beverage. The Company is also a supplier of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment.

