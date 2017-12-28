Aecom (ACM) Holdings Trimmed by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,524 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,498 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aecom were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aecom by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,443,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $434,613,000 after acquiring an additional 176,473 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Aecom by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,742,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,587,000 after acquiring an additional 24,471 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Aecom by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,977,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,599,000 after acquiring an additional 44,044 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Aecom by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,816,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,045,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Aecom by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,902,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,518,000 after acquiring an additional 156,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James H. Fordyce sold 4,390 shares of Aecom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $166,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Burke sold 30,000 shares of Aecom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,148,311. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,190 shares of company stock valued at $4,004,368. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Aecom ( NYSE ACM ) opened at $37.38 on Thursday. Aecom has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $39.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,890.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Aecom had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Aecom will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Aecom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 18.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACM shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Aecom in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aecom in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Aecom in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Aecom in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Aecom in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.30.

About Aecom

AECOM is engaged in designing, building, financing and operating infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. The Company’s segments include design and consulting services (DCS), construction services (CS) and management services (MS). Its DCS segment is engaged in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design services to commercial and government clients in major end markets, such as transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, water and government.

