AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (AADR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1303 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

Shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA AADR) traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,755. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF has a 1-year low of $40.02 and a 1-year high of $59.25.

