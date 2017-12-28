AdvisorShares Cornerstone Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCAP) announced a special dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.6072 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

AdvisorShares Cornerstone Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCAP) remained flat at $$35.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 634. AdvisorShares Cornerstone Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $29.73 and a 1 year high of $36.44.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/28/advisorshares-cornerstone-small-cap-etf-scap-announces-0-61-special-dividend.html.

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Cornerstone Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Cornerstone Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.