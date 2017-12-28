Advanced Semiconductor Engnrng (ASX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Semiconductor Engnrng (NYSE:ASX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. is an independent provider of semiconductor packaging services and semiconductor testing services, including front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing services. The company offers packaging and testing services separately and on a turnkey basis. Turnkey services consist of integrated packaging, testing and direct shipment of semiconductors to end users designated by customers. The company is able to expand the traditional scope of turnkey services to offer total semiconductor manufacturing services to customers. “

Advanced Semiconductor Engnrng (NYSE:ASX) opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11,060.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.59. Advanced Semiconductor Engnrng has a 1-year low of $5.02 and a 1-year high of $7.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Advanced Semiconductor Engnrng (NYSE:ASX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter. Advanced Semiconductor Engnrng had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 13.80%. equities research analysts expect that Advanced Semiconductor Engnrng will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASX. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Semiconductor Engnrng by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,126,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,909 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Semiconductor Engnrng in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,532,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Semiconductor Engnrng by 294.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,550,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,068 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Semiconductor Engnrng by 328.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 534,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 409,885 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Semiconductor Engnrng in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,811,000. Institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Semiconductor Engnrng Company Profile

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc is a provider of semiconductor packaging and testing services. The Company offers a range of semiconductors packaging, testing and electronic manufacturing services (EMS). The Company’s segments include Packaging, Testing, EMS and Others. The Company provides services in packaging bare semiconductors into finished semiconductors with a range of electrical and thermal characteristics, as well as testing services, including front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing services.

