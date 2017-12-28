Media coverage about Advanced Semiconductor Engnrng (NYSE:ASX) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Advanced Semiconductor Engnrng earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the semiconductor company an impact score of 46.222118277917 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Advanced Semiconductor Engnrng (ASX) traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.34. The company had a trading volume of 498,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $11,060.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.59. Advanced Semiconductor Engnrng has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $7.52.

Get Advanced Semiconductor Engnrng alerts:

Advanced Semiconductor Engnrng (NYSE:ASX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter. Advanced Semiconductor Engnrng had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 8.74%. equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Semiconductor Engnrng will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Advanced Semiconductor Engnrng (ASX) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Accern Reports” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/28/advanced-semiconductor-engnrng-asx-receiving-somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-accern-reports.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Semiconductor Engnrng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

About Advanced Semiconductor Engnrng

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc is a provider of semiconductor packaging and testing services. The Company offers a range of semiconductors packaging, testing and electronic manufacturing services (EMS). The Company’s segments include Packaging, Testing, EMS and Others. The Company provides services in packaging bare semiconductors into finished semiconductors with a range of electrical and thermal characteristics, as well as testing services, including front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing services.

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Semiconductor Engnrng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Semiconductor Engnrng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.