Adler Real Estate (ADL) Given a €16.20 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €16.20 ($19.29) price target on Adler Real Estate (ETR:ADL) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ADL. equinet set a €15.20 ($18.10) target price on Adler Real Estate and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Oddo Bhf set a €15.91 ($18.94) target price on Adler Real Estate and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. set a €15.50 ($18.45) price objective on Adler Real Estate and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adler Real Estate in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €15.45 ($18.40).

Shares of Adler Real Estate (ETR ADL) opened at €12.76 ($15.19) on Wednesday. Adler Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of €11.99 ($14.27) and a fifty-two week high of €14.51 ($17.27). The company has a market capitalization of $718.48 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57.

About Adler Real Estate

ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft operates as a real estate company in Germany. The company is engaged in the acquisition, operation, and management of residential real estate properties. It is also involved in the development of residential construction sites and residential properties; and leasing and sale of commercial properties.

