Adams Natural Resources Fund (PEO) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 0.11

Media stories about Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Adams Natural Resources Fund earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.9913537683334 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.80. The stock had a trading volume of 116,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,117. Adams Natural Resources Fund has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $20.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.

In other Adams Natural Resources Fund news, Director Lauriann C. Kloppenburg acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.62 per share, for a total transaction of $29,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $29,430. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The investment objectives of the Fund are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments and an opportunity for capital appreciation. The Fund specializes in energy and other natural resources stocks.

