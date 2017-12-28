AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday. They currently have $2.25 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of pain. The Company product candidates comprises: ARX-01 or the Sufentanil NanoTab PCA System; ARX-02 or the Sufentanil NanoTab BTP Management System; and ARX-03 or the Sufentanil/Triazolam NanoTab which are in their development stage. Its product ARX-01 is focused on acute post-operative pain, ARX-02 is focused on the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain and ARX-03 is focused on providing mild sedation, anxiety reduction, and pain relief to patients undergoing painful procedures in a physician’s office. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital set a $8.00 price target on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Group cut AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.18.

Shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ ACRX ) opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.43, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.78. The company has a market capitalization of $104.45, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.96.

In related news, Director Mark G. Edwards acquired 30,000 shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lawrence G. Hamel sold 10,161 shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $53,751.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,644.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 600.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC now owns 118,675 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 101,742 shares in the last quarter. Geller Family Office Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $460,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The Company operates through the segment, which includes development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of pain.

