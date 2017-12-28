Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Holdings Cut by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,884 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.0% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 17,060 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Bienville Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $219,000. Ffcm LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.1% in the first quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 64,984 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 22.4% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 200,798 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 36,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 22.4% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,870 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 12,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, insider Sharon J. Bracken sold 2,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $122,790.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,682.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Miles D. White sold 276,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $15,065,367.26. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,677,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,115,246.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 501,172 shares of company stock valued at $27,533,150. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE ABT ) opened at $57.47 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $38.07 and a 12-month high of $57.60. The company has a market cap of $100,030.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.60%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABT. Zacks Investment Research cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Cowen set a $68.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.56.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of healthcare products. The Company operates through four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products and Vascular Products. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products include a range of branded generic pharmaceuticals manufactured around the world and marketed and sold outside the United States.

