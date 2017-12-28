88.3% Stake of OCI Partners LP (OCIP) Maintained by Oci Partners LP

Oci Partners LP

stated that they own a 88.3% stake in OCI Partners LP (NYSE:OCIP) in a Form 13D disclosure that was filed with the SEC on Thursday, December 28th. The investor owns 76,774,139 shares of the stock valued at about $614,193,112. The reporting parties listed on the disclosure included Oci Nv, OCI USA Inc and OCIP Holding LLC. The disclosure is available through EDGAR at this hyperlink.

Oci Partners LP

provided the following explanation of their ownership:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OCI Partners during the third quarter valued at about $269,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of OCI Partners by 32.1% during the second quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 55,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of OCI Partners by 13.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of OCI Partners by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 144,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OCI Partners by 117.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 208,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 112,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of OCI Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st.

In other OCI Partners news, Director Nassef Sawiris purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $35,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

OCI Partners LP (OCIP) opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. OCI Partners LP has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $10.35. The company has a market cap of $687.28, a PE ratio of -133.33 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. OCI Partners’s payout ratio is -533.33%.

OCI Partners Company Profile

OCI Partners LP owns and operates an integrated methanol and ammonia production facility that is located on the Texas Gulf Coast near Beaumont. The Company has an annual methanol production capacity of approximately 912,500 metric tons and an annual ammonia production capacity of approximately 331,000 metric tons.

