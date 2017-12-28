3,954 Shares in RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL) Purchased by OxFORD Asset Management LLP

OxFORD Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 71.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 106.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the third quarter worth about $189,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 17.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the third quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) opened at $126.59 on Thursday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $87.61 and a 12 month high of $139.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,100.00, a PE ratio of 42.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.34.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). RBC Bearings had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $164.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROLL. Drexel Hamilton began coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. CL King assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on RBC Bearings from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. RBC Bearings currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.50.

In other RBC Bearings news, VP Thomas C. Crainer sold 15,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.76, for a total transaction of $1,811,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 10,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.54, for a total value of $1,215,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,487 shares of company stock worth $4,504,657 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated is an international manufacturer and marketer of engineered precision bearings and products, which are integral to the manufacture and operation of machines, aircraft and mechanical systems. The Company operates through four segments: Plain Bearings; Roller Bearings; Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products.

