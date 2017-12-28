$37.50 Million in Sales Expected for eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) will report $37.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for eHealth’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.50 million and the highest is $38.80 million. eHealth posted sales of $43.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eHealth will report full year sales of $37.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $170.01 million to $172.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $192.11 million per share, with estimates ranging from $176.96 million to $219.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $26.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 11.94% and a negative return on equity of 21.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

EHTH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded eHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised eHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on eHealth from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Group upped their price objective on eHealth from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. eHealth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in eHealth by 1.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in eHealth by 0.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 0.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 1.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 58.8% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.11, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 1.57. eHealth has a one year low of $10.33 and a one year high of $28.59.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides a private online source of health insurance for individuals, families and small businesses. The Company is the parent company of eHealthInsurance, a private health insurance exchange where individuals, families and small businesses can compare health insurance products from various insurers side-by-side, and purchase and enroll in coverage online through its Websites (www.eHealth.com, www.eHealthInsurance.com, www.eHealthMedicare.com, www.Medicare.com and www.PlanPrescriber.com) or telephonically through its customer care centers.

