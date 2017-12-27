Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the medical equipment provider on Monday, January 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Zimmer Biomet has a dividend payout ratio of 12.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Zimmer Biomet to earn $8.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.7%.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $119.96. The stock had a trading volume of 372,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $24,290.00, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $101.98 and a 12 month high of $133.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.90.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products; sports medicine, biologics, extremities and trauma products; office-based technologies; spine, craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products; dental implants, and related surgical products.

