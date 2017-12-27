Zacks Investment Research Upgrades South State (SSB) to “Hold”

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “South State Corporation is a bank holding company for South State Bank. The Bank provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and investment services, and consumer finance loans. It offers demand, time and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing; automated teller machine processing; and wealth management and trust services. South State Corporation, formerly known as First Financial Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in South Carolina. “

Get South State alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SSB. BidaskClub upgraded South State from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of South State in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Brean Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of South State in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of South State in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.33.

Shares of South State ( NASDAQ:SSB ) opened at $88.10 on Wednesday. South State has a 52 week low of $78.60 and a 52 week high of $94.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,256.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. South State had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $136.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. South State’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that South State will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President John F. Windley sold 7,258 shares of South State stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total transaction of $659,969.94. Following the sale, the president now owns 37,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,880.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Cherry sold 16,255 shares of South State stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total value of $1,446,857.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,853.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,620 shares of company stock worth $6,611,006 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of South State by 47.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of South State by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of South State by 1.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of South State by 38.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of South State by 48.5% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/27/zacks-investment-research-upgrades-south-state-ssb-to-hold.html.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) is the largest bank holding company headquartered in South Carolina. Founded in 1933, the company’s primary subsidiary, South State Bank, has been serving the financial needs of its local communities in 19 South Carolina counties, 12 Georgia counties and 4 North Carolina counties for over 80 years.

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.