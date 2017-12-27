Zacks Investment Research Lowers Interface (TILE) to Sell

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Interface, Inc. is the world’s largest manufacturer of modular carpet, which it markets under the Interface and FLOR brands. The Company is committed to the goal of sustainability and doing business in ways that minimize the impact on the environment while enhancing shareholder value. Interface is the world’s largest manufacturer of modular carpet. Their heritage began with the invention of the first carpet tile approximately 50 years ago by a Dutch company called Heuga, now part of InterfaceFLOR. From that spark of invention, they have continued to innovate, giving the award-winning modular carpet design, pioneering environmental practices and ground-breaking manufacturing technology. Their products are designed for a wide range of commercial environments including corporate, healthcare, education, retail, hospitality and government. We continue to lead the industry in environmental achievement and the exploration of environmentally efficient products and processes. “

TILE has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Interface in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Interface from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Interface ( TILE ) opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. Interface has a 1 year low of $17.17 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The stock has a market cap of $1,449.04, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Interface had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $257.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Interface will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Interface news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $130,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher G. Kennedy sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $646,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,915 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TILE. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in Interface during the third quarter valued at about $118,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Interface during the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Interface by 17.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Interface during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Interface during the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

About Interface

