Zacks: Brokerages Expect NutriSystem Inc. (NTRI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that NutriSystem Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRI) will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for NutriSystem’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. NutriSystem posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NutriSystem will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $1.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NutriSystem.

NutriSystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.21 million. NutriSystem had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

NTRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of NutriSystem in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Lake Street Capital set a $73.00 price target on NutriSystem and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised NutriSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley set a $74.00 price target on NutriSystem and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.56.

In related news, Director Jay Herratti sold 3,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $227,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawn M. Zier sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $549,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,520,660.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,799 shares of company stock worth $1,289,280 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NutriSystem by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,458,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,974,000 after purchasing an additional 823,221 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NutriSystem by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,012,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,929,000 after purchasing an additional 75,425 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of NutriSystem by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,302,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,794,000 after purchasing an additional 552,420 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NutriSystem by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,122,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,741,000 after purchasing an additional 16,610 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NutriSystem by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 846,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,035,000 after purchasing an additional 81,175 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NutriSystem (NTRI) traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $53.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,181. The company has a market cap of $1,600.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01. NutriSystem has a 52-week low of $31.60 and a 52-week high of $67.95.

NutriSystem announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About NutriSystem

Nutrisystem, Inc is a provider of weight management products and services, including nutritionally balanced weight loss programs, multi-day kits available at retail locations and digital tools to support weight loss. The Company’s program customers purchase monthly food packages containing four-week meal plan consisting supply of breakfasts, lunches, dinners and snacks and flex meal plan recipes, which they supplement with fresh fruits, vegetables and dairy.

