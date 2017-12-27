Zacks: Brokerages Expect Golfsmith International Holdings, Inc. (GOLF) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Golfsmith International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOLF) will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Golfsmith International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.22. Golfsmith International reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 900%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golfsmith International will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Golfsmith International.

Golfsmith International (NASDAQ:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $347.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.73 million. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

GOLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golfsmith International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Group set a $22.00 target price on shares of Golfsmith International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp set a $20.00 target price on shares of Golfsmith International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golfsmith International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their target price on shares of Golfsmith International from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.55.

In other Golfsmith International news, insider Mirae Asset Partners Private E sold 9,165,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $155,814,214.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Golfsmith International by 5.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 118,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Golfsmith International by 12.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 18,071 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Golfsmith International by 15.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 10,515 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Golfsmith International by 44.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,485,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,023 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golfsmith International in the second quarter valued at about $2,354,000.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of Infinity.

