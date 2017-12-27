Xylem (XYL) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about Xylem (NYSE:XYL) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Xylem earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.4010495670334 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Xylem alerts:

Shares of Xylem (XYL) traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.15. 244,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,507. Xylem has a one year low of $46.67 and a one year high of $69.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12,137.37, a P/E ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Xylem had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Xylem will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.86%.

A number of research firms have commented on XYL. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.17.

In related news, insider Tomas Brannemo sold 2,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $153,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,556.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven R. Loranger sold 47,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $3,249,187.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,208.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 150,777 shares of company stock valued at $10,097,757. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/27/xylem-xyl-earning-somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-report-finds.html.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc is a water technology company. The Company designs, manufactures and services engineered solutions across a range of critical applications. It is an equipment and service provider for water and wastewater applications with a portfolio of products and services addressing the cycle of water, from collection, distribution and use to the return of water to the environment.

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.