WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equi (DDLS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equi (BATS:DDLS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0819 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th.

Shares of WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equi (DDLS) traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401 shares. WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equi has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $33.35.

