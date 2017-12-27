WGL Holdings Inc (WGL) Holdings Cut by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of WGL Holdings Inc (NYSE:WGL) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WGL were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WGL by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of WGL by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of WGL by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WGL by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of WGL by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WGL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WGL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Hilliard Lyons upgraded WGL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th.

WGL Holdings Inc ( WGL ) opened at $85.68 on Wednesday. WGL Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $73.53 and a twelve month high of $86.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4,398.35, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. WGL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

WGL Holdings, Inc (WGL) is a holding company. The Company operates through four segments. The Regulated Utility segment consists of Washington Gas Light Company, which provides regulated gas distribution services to end use customers and natural gas transportation services to an unaffiliated natural gas distribution company and Hampshire Gas Company, which provides regulated interstate natural gas storage services.

