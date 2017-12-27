Westwater Resources (WWR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Westwater Resources Inc (NASDAQ:WWR) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,404,976 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 1,047,059 shares.The stock last traded at $1.12 and had previously closed at $1.04.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Westwater Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.72, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.79.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter.

Westwater Resources Company Profile

Westwater Resources Inc, formerly Uranium Resources, Inc, is engaged in developing energy-related metals. As of December 16, 2016, the Company had developed land position in two prospective lithium brine basins in Nevada and Utah in preparation for exploration and development of any resources that may be discovered there.

