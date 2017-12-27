Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Inc (DMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Inc (NYSE:DMO) declared a special dividend on Thursday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0546 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund’s previous special dividend of $0.05.

Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund (NYSE DMO) traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.46. 180,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,539. Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund has a 52-week low of $21.92 and a 52-week high of $27.29.

Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide current income. As a secondary investment objective, the Fund intends to seek capital appreciation. The Fund invests in a portfolio of mortgage-backed securities, consisting of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

