Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund (DMO) Receiving Very Favorable Media Coverage, Accern Reports

News articles about Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund (NYSE:DMO) have trended very positive this week, Accern reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund earned a daily sentiment score of 0.51 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the investment management company an impact score of 46.477463911595 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund (NYSE DMO) opened at $23.83 on Wednesday. Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $27.29.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.0546 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund’s previous special dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 10.89%.

Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide current income. As a secondary investment objective, the Fund intends to seek capital appreciation. The Fund invests in a portfolio of mortgage-backed securities, consisting of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

