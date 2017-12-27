Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $10.26 Million Holdings in Scientific Games Corp (SGMS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in shares of Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 45.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,791 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 183,883 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.25% of Scientific Games worth $10,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Scientific Games by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 54,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 0.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 0.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 91,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 5.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 13.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) opened at $49.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.07. The stock has a market cap of $4,477.59, a P/E ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 2.65. Scientific Games Corp has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $54.95.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $768.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.56 million. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share. analysts expect that Scientific Games Corp will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SGMS shares. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Scientific Games in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Scientific Games in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

In related news, EVP James C. Kennedy sold 30,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $1,469,066.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,078,152.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard M. Haddrill sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $410,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,001,873.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 195,384 shares of company stock worth $9,436,666. 40.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Scientific Games Corporation is a developer of technology-based products and services and associated content for the gaming, lottery and interactive gaming industries. Its segments include Gaming, Lottery and Interactive. Its portfolio includes gaming machines and game content, casino management systems, table game products and services, instant and draw-based lottery games, server-based gaming and lottery systems, sports betting technology, lottery content and services, loyalty and rewards programs, interactive gaming and social casino solutions.

