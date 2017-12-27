Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Holdings in WesBanco Inc (WSBC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,406 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.58% of WesBanco worth $10,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,502,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,505,000 after acquiring an additional 41,522 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 3.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,429,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,604,000 after acquiring an additional 107,161 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,773,000 after acquiring an additional 46,799 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 11.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,525,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,572,000 after acquiring an additional 152,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 0.8% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,509,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,682,000 after acquiring an additional 11,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) opened at $40.83 on Wednesday. WesBanco Inc has a 52 week low of $34.81 and a 52 week high of $44.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,816.81, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $95.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.37 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that WesBanco Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other WesBanco news, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $525,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,249,897.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WSBC shares. DA Davidson set a $47.00 price objective on WesBanco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FBR & Co set a $40.00 price objective on WesBanco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Friday, October 20th. B. Riley set a $40.00 price objective on WesBanco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. WesBanco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc (WesBanco) is a bank holding company. The Company offers a range of financial services, including retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust services, brokerage services, mortgage banking and insurance. WesBanco offers its services through two segments: community banking, which offers services, such as commercial demand, individual demand and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans, and trust and investment services, which offers trust services, as well as various alternative investment products, including mutual funds.

