Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Sierra Bancorp (BSRR)

12/26/2017 – Sierra Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sierra Bancorp is the bank holding company for the Bank of the Sierra. The Bank of the Sierra is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South Valley, and operates branch offices as well as real estate centers, agricultural credit centers and a bank card center. “

12/22/2017 – Sierra Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/21/2017 – Sierra Bancorp is now covered by analysts at FIG Partners. They set a “market-perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

12/14/2017 – Sierra Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/25/2017 – Sierra Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/1/2017 – Sierra Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sierra Bancorp is the bank holding company for the Bank of the Sierra. The Bank of the Sierra is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South Valley, and operates branch offices as well as real estate centers, agricultural credit centers and a bank card center. “

Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.49. The company had a trading volume of 163,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,176. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The firm has a market cap of $416.69, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 21.59%. The firm had revenue of $24.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 million. equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robb Evans bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Gordon T. Woods sold 3,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $85,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra (the Bank). The Bank is a state-chartered bank, which offers a range of retail and commercial banking services. The Bank’s products and services are related to the business of lending money and accepting deposits. Its customers have access to electronic point-of-sale payment alternatives around the country through the Pulse Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) network.

