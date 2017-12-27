Walt Disney Co (DIS) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,166,467 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 275,700 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.08% of Walt Disney worth $114,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 18,654 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 37,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 125,083 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. TrueNorth Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. TrueNorth Inc. now owns 15,861 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 520.6% during the 3rd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 327,247 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,257,000 after purchasing an additional 274,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Edward Jones cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, December 15th. Vetr upgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.51 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.20.

Shares of Walt Disney Co ( NYSE:DIS ) opened at $108.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $96.20 and a one year high of $116.10. The firm has a market cap of $163,796.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.05). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 29.53%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

