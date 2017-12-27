Vulcan Materials’ (VMC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. Citigroup currently has a $144.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

VMC has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks set a $145.00 price target on shares of Vulcan Materials and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $140.50.

Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE VMC) traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.72. 958,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,003. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $16,760.00, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $108.95 and a 52-week high of $136.82.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.13%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,385,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,695,724,000 after buying an additional 346,085 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,774,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,822,000 after buying an additional 127,405 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4,985.8% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,209,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $533,271,000 after buying an additional 4,126,822 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 17.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,385,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,272,000 after buying an additional 354,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,350,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $281,060,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company is a supplier of construction aggregates (primarily crushed stone, sand and gravel) and a producer of asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete. The Company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt Mix, Concrete and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells aggregates (crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates) and related products and services (transportation and other).

