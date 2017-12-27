Visteon Corp (VC) Position Raised by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,783 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,583 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Visteon worth $10,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Visteon by 2.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,089 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Visteon by 6.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Visteon by 5.2% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Visteon by 3.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Visteon by 32.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total transaction of $315,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,399.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 12,004 shares of company stock worth $1,543,121 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VC. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visteon in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Group began coverage on Visteon in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Visteon in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Visteon in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Visteon from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.71.

Shares of Visteon Corp (NYSE VC) opened at $125.01 on Wednesday. Visteon Corp has a 52 week low of $79.54 and a 52 week high of $133.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3,899.48, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.85.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.17. Visteon had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Visteon Corp will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

