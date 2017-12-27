Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 259,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,263 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.16% of Verisk Analytics worth $21,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRSK. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 300.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 61.2% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Capstone Investment Advisors Netherlands B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) opened at $95.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15,700.08, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.80. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $75.60 and a one year high of $98.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $549.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.97 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 80,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $6,828,021.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,131,384.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $289,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 96,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,303,079.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 328,940 shares of company stock worth $28,737,247. Insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRSK. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.54.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider serving customers in insurance, natural resources and financial services. The Company operates through two segments: Risk Assessment and Decision Analytics. Its Risk Assessment segment serves its property and casualty insurance customers and focuses on prediction of loss, selection and pricing of risk, and compliance with their reporting requirements in each United States state in which they operate.

