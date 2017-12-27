Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (BMV:MGK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.422 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.70. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $86.83 and a 1-year high of $113.10.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/27/vanguard-mega-cap-growth-etf-declares-quarterly-dividend-of-0-42-mgk.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.