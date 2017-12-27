Vanguard Extended Duration ETF (EDV) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.86

Vanguard Extended Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.8618 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $3.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This is an increase from Vanguard Extended Duration ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82.
Vanguard Extended Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,744. Vanguard Extended Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.52 and a fifty-two week high of $123.85.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration ETF stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
About Vanguard Extended Duration ETF
Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Lehman Brothers Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index (the Index).
