UQM Technologies Inc (UQM) Short Interest Update

UQM Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UQM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,564,897 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the November 30th total of 1,441,685 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 434,572 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of UQM Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:UQM) traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $1.41. 332,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,426. UQM Technologies has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.05, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.15.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UQM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of UQM Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

UQM Technologies, Inc, (UQM) develops, manufactures and sells electric motors, generators, power electronic controllers and fuel cell compressors for the commercial truck, bus, automotive, marine, military and industrial markets. The Company’s focus is incorporating its technology as propulsion systems for electric, hybrid electric, plug-in hybrid electric and fuel cell electric vehicles, delivering the heart of the electric vehicle.

