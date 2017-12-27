UQM Technologies Inc (UQM) Short Interest Up 8.5% in December

UQM Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UQM) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,564,897 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the November 30th total of 1,441,685 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 434,572 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of UQM Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:UQM) traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.41. The company had a trading volume of 332,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,426. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.05, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.15. UQM Technologies has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.79.

UQM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UQM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price objective on UQM Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

UQM Technologies, Inc, (UQM) develops, manufactures and sells electric motors, generators, power electronic controllers and fuel cell compressors for the commercial truck, bus, automotive, marine, military and industrial markets. The Company’s focus is incorporating its technology as propulsion systems for electric, hybrid electric, plug-in hybrid electric and fuel cell electric vehicles, delivering the heart of the electric vehicle.

