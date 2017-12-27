Univar (UNVR) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.10

Press coverage about Univar (NYSE:UNVR) has been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Univar earned a coverage optimism score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.9567733453041 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNVR shares. BidaskClub upgraded Univar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Univar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Univar in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Univar in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Univar in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Univar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

Shares of Univar (NYSE:UNVR) traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,552. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,360.00 and a PE ratio of 134.43. Univar has a 1-year low of $26.80 and a 1-year high of $33.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Univar had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Univar will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark John Byrne sold 50,391 shares of Univar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $1,498,124.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,906.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.84 per share, for a total transaction of $308,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,465.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 10,140,425 shares of company stock valued at $292,020,815 in the last ninety days. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Univar Company Profile

Univar Inc is a distributor of commodity and specialty chemicals. The Company operates through four segments: Univar USA (USA); Univar Canada (Canada); Univar Europe and the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Rest of World. The Company’s USA segment supplies a range of commodity and specialty chemicals, as well as services to a range of end markets, including manufacturing and industrial production sectors in the United States.

