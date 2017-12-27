UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) Shares Sold by Bremer Trust National Association

Bremer Trust National Association cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,797 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.1% of Bremer Trust National Association’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bremer Trust National Association’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Chip Partners Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 687 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $215.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.98.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated ( NYSE UNH ) opened at $219.60 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $156.09 and a one year high of $231.77. The stock has a market cap of $212,610.00, a PE ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $50.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, insider Thomas E. Roos sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.47, for a total value of $200,333.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,726.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.03, for a total transaction of $96,440.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,630 shares of company stock valued at $7,669,416 over the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is a health and well-being company. The Company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight and OptumRx. It conducts its operations through two business platforms: health benefits operating under UnitedHealthcare and health services operating under Optum.

