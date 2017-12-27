United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in United Continental were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Beach Investment Management LLC. acquired a new position in United Continental during the second quarter worth $227,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in United Continental by 4.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 495,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,304,000 after acquiring an additional 20,206 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in United Continental by 2.2% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of United Continental during the second quarter worth $1,784,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Continental by 10.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 268,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,226,000 after buying an additional 25,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert A. Milton bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.60 per share, with a total value of $58,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,913.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Continental Holdings Inc ( NYSE UAL ) opened at $67.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.53. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $56.51 and a 1-year high of $83.04. The stock has a market cap of $19,950.00, a PE ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04.

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. United Continental had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. United Continental’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Continental declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UAL shares. TheStreet raised shares of United Continental from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of United Continental in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of United Continental in a report on Monday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of United Continental in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.47.

United Continental Holdings, Inc (UAL) is a holding company and its principal subsidiary is United Air Lines, Inc (United). The Company transports people and cargo through its mainline operations. It has global air rights in North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Latin America. The Company, through United and its regional carriers, operates flights from its hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark Liberty), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Chicago O’Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B.

